Bourbonnais Friendship Festival canceled

BOURBONNAIS — Organizers of the annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival announced the event’s postponement in May in hopes of holding the event later in the year. Now, as coronavirus risks and restrictions continue, they’ve made the decision that holding the event will not be possible and have announced its cancellation.
“After careful consideration, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival committee has decided to not reschedule the 2020 Bourbonnais Friendship Festival. The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” the committee said in a release.
The 2020 event had originally been set for June 24-28 with this year’s chosen theme of “Once Upon a Time.”
Since its origination, the five-day festival held on the grounds of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center has donated over half a million dollars back into Kankakee County through various organizations, educational institutions and individuals who strive to make a difference in the community.
In late June, festival organizers awarded 2020 scholarships to five local students.
“This event is more than just a carnival,” Mayor Paul Schore said just after news came of the event’s postponement in May.
The event will return in 2021, organizers say.
“We will put all of our time and efforts into making 2021 the best festival yet!”
