...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /7 PM
EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected for
areas along and south of the Kankakee River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 35 kt and significant waves
to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020.
BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District board announced this week it will not seek a referendum in the 2023 election cycle.
The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021, June 2022 and November 2022 elections.
The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.
“The fire district board has decided we need to take a minute to reflect on our current needs, weigh them against our current budget, then develop a new plan on how to provide the best service to the 36,000 residents living in our district,” Bourbonnais Fire Chief James Keener said in a news release.
“Do we need more funding? Absolutely and without question.”
Keener said the district should receive a positive financial impact due to an increased consumer price index in 2023, according to the release.
That additional revenue should help carry the district through lean times in 2023. Keener stated this will allow more time for the district to develop a more concise plan to serve the district’s future.
“The fire district board of trustees and district members have always believed we should only request additional funding from our residents when absolutely necessary,” Keener said in the release.
“Because the increased CPI should give us a financial bump in 2023, we will wait to see if the increased revenue will carry us through.”
Keener said the district board will develop a new financial plan after the CPI goes into effect.
That new plan will use the most recent financial numbers and weigh them against the needs of the residents and business community within the district’s 36-mile territory.
“Our residents’ and business community’s safety is paramount. We never want to hamper our ability to provide the highest quality personnel, ambulances or fire trucks needed to ensure a quick and successful response to an emergency,” Keener said in the release.
The board believes waiting until 2024 to decide if the district should put a referendum on the ballot again is the best thing for everyone, according to the release.
“This isn’t our fire district. This fire district is owned by our residents and business community,” Keener said. “All of us at BFPD will do everything in our power to continue the exceptional level of emergency services we provide.”
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
