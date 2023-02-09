BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Fire Protection District board announced this week it will not seek a referendum in the 2023 election cycle.

The department first put a referendum on the ballot in March 2020. The measure was rejected in the March 2020, November 2020, April 2021, June 2022 and November 2022 elections.

The district was asking voters to raise property taxes for two years in order to update equipment because of government mandates, replace aging apparatuses and to increase the pay for personnel to the state-mandated $15 per hour.

