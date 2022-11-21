BOURBONNAIS — One of the things 7-year-old Dominic D’Andrea remembers from his trip to hurricane-battered Florida is the ants.
The “hundred million thousand hundred million ants” in the truck his mother was using to distribute goods across south Florida were an example of unexpected effects of a hurricane.
His mom, Jaclyn D’Andrea, explained the ants were searching for higher ground in water-logged areas and infesting salvageable vehicles.
Dominic, who received a lot of support online when Jaclyn shared a video of him saying he wanted to use his piggy bank money to go to people affected by Hurricane Ian, was not initially going to go to Florida.
Dad Brian D’Andrea was a little nervous about flying into a federally-declared disaster zone with a 7-year-old, having first-responder friends who went into the mess after Hurricane Katrina. He even initially asked Jaclyn to reconsider driving to Fort Myers to distribute relief supplies.
“When she had the idea of him coming down the night before I was leaving, again I was a little bit hesitant because I didn’t know what we were going to be facing,” Brian said.
However, they decided it would be beneficial for Dominic to see the results of his mission, so Brian and Dominic took a flight out for the first weekend.
“I’m really glad he got to see that. … Stuff from here has an impact, but actually going to see what he was helping was huge,” Brian said.
The Bourbonnais family raised around $22,000 and sent four semitrailers with hundreds of thousands of pounds in goods to the Fort Myers area, as well as half of a Penske truck filled with supplies people donated or were bought with fundraised money.
As they doled out supplies, served meals and assisted other relief operations, they met many people along the way who were grateful for the aid.
“They were just saying like thank you,” Dominic said. “Because this one lady saw the whole semi-truck when we were loading the first one, and she asked if we were going to give water out in bottles, and we were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to have a whole food pantry tomorrow.’”
The path to Florida
When Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the southeastern United States in late September, Jaclyn filmed Dominic telling her he wanted the money he saved in his piggy bank, $200.31, to help the people affected by the hurricane.
“I was really saving up for a Corvette or an electric scooter, but people need this,” he said in the video.
When she posted the video on social media and TikTok to share with friends and family, people from across the country and beyond viewed it and wanted to join the cause. The family began raising money and made a TV appearance in a segment on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” They raised more than $12,000 to set up a supply station in Florida.
Two 26-foot Penskes were donated to take goods down to Florida, but when Brian worked out a deal with nonprofit Illinois Partners in Hope to use two semitrailers, Jaclyn left Oct. 5 with just one Penske.
An additional $10,000 donation from Tami Bonnell, the co-chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International, the real estate group Jaclyn works for, allowed them to send two more semitrailers to Florida for four total.
Jaclyn had planned to be in Florida for at least a week, but she ended up staying for just under two weeks.
“I did not come home until the very last item we had was delivered,” she said.
The volunteering experience
Once in Fort Myers, Jaclyn and volunteers developed a two-fold system: they set up a food and supply pickup station with the semitrailers and used the Penske to make deliveries around the area.
As Jaclyn posted updates, people looking to help reached out or just showed up at the sites, prepared to help load up vehicles with supplies, swap goods or deliver some to a new area.
“There’s no way that we could have done it without the amount of support of volunteers,” she said.
She worked with people from United Cajun Navy, Tina and Tab, to get items to areas with barges or that required bridge access, which at first were only open to first responders and people with badges.
Staying with a friend in Punta Gorda, Jaclyn got up around 5 a.m. to shower, drive into the impacted area and make deliveries in neighborhoods and RV parks throughout Arcadia, Alva, Fort Myers, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-5913a1b6-7fff-6fa1-5087-05db921a59cd”}{span}Everglade City,{/span}{/span} Naples, Sanibel Island and Pine Island until sometimes 1 a.m., stopping at Wawa for sustenance.
People from all over the region and those with connections to it were continuously reaching out to her by phone, email and social media, so she kept a notepad of everything and made a list each night of where to go.
In one of the most devastated areas she went to, Island Park in Fort Myers, Jaclyn remembered every single home had flooded with at least six feet of water because there had been an eight foot surge, and all the homes were gutted.
“I had to put the truck in park and I just lost it,” she said. “Because I had to compose myself before showing up to someone’s house and be helpful and be that hope and that light to them.”
When Brian and Dominic flew out that first weekend, they assisted with the delivery line and drop-offs.
“And then one of the houses that we went to, they literally had like nothing, the whole house was broke down,” Dominic said.
This was Natures Cove, a nonprofit that takes care of seven mentally disabled elderly men, which took in over six feet of water. They made several supply drop-offs there.
Everywhere the group went, they swapped supplies to give them further reach. One church gave them four pallets of tarps, which they had none of, to distribute.
“It was just incredible, the community of people, like I said, swapping goods and getting these items wherever they had to go across south Florida,” Jaclyn recalled.
Her crew also picked up the tabs of first responders or maintenance workers they encountered while stopping for lunch or dinner. They wanted to give back to the people helping, too, Jaclyn said, because she knew how long the days could be.
The outlook
Throughout the process, Jaclyn said people they met thanked her family for inspiring them to do more to help. However, she said it was an all-new experience for the whole family.
“To be honest with you, this was way out of our own realm,” Jaclyn said. “We’ve never done anything like this. But I’m so so grateful that we had the opportunity to do it because again it was surreal, and life-changing.”
It impacted several weeks of their lives, from frantically shopping and getting travel plans in order before Jaclyn left to the family trying to manage without her for two weeks.
Older daughter Peyton Renaud, 13, held down the fort in Bourbonnais while her mom was gone. She reflected that the family had visited Fort Myers a few months prior to the hurricane, and many shops and locations they went to were impacted.
She particularly remembered walking for miles with her mom to find a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers.
“So where that 7-Eleven was standing, that’s not there anymore,” Peyton said. “It’s crazy to think that in 24 hours’ time, that everything’s just gone.”
Since Jaclyn has been back in Illinois, she has continued to connect with the people she met in Florida and is still seeing the effects of the work.
Brian said the experience gave the family clarity on potentially bigger goals for the future on how they can make impacts and help people.
“It literally gave me purpose,” Jaclyn said.
