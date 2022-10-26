Father-son duo Steve, left, and Zachary Weidner, both of Bourbonnais, stand among the elaborate yard display they’ve created on Kim Drive ahead of Halloween. The haunted yard includes animatronics built with simple motors, smoke machines, colorful lighting and props made from scratch.
Father-son duo Steve, left, and Zachary Weidner, both of Bourbonnais, stand among the elaborate yard display they’ve created on Kim Drive ahead of Halloween. The haunted yard includes animatronics built with simple motors, smoke machines, colorful lighting and props made from scratch.
A sign in the first block of Kim Drive in Bourbonnais welcomes the community to visit the haunted yard display this Halloween weekend. The haunt will further come alive with costumed characters from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday during Bourbonnais' trick-or-treat hours.
A witch stirs a cauldron at the Weidner Haunt on Kim Drive in Bourbonnais. The yard features homemade props, custom animatronics and creatively lit spooky scenes that welcomes the community this Halloween weekend.
Smoke and sound emit from an animated three-headed dog at the Weidner Haunt on Kim Drive in Bourbonnais. The yard features homemade props, custom animatronics and creatively lit spooky scenes that welcomes the community this Halloween weekend.
Bourbonnais father and son duo Steve and Zachary Weidner are putting windshield wiper motors to spooky use this Halloween.
The elaborate yard display they’ve created on Kim Drive in Bourbonnais features colorful lighting, smoke machines, homemade props and animatronics that spring to life using timers and simple motors like those which power windshield wipers.
The pair are no strangers to creating some Halloween scares, as the yard haunt returns for a second year. The family used to decorate in big ways for over half a decade until taking a seven-year hiatus, which ended in 2021.
They began rebuilding their inventory last year to put on a smaller display, but after starting in July this year they’ve added at least twice as much, Zachary said.
Zachary and Steve do get a little help from family, like Zachary’s grandmother, Peggy Lambert, who started the original haunts and still helps with prop creation, as well as the family’s newest scare enthusiast, Zachary’s 5-year-old daughter, Marilynne, who influenced a jump-scare piece for the display this year.
The yard haunt will be up and scaring this Saturday and Sunday for the community to enjoy. But Halloween on Monday is when the experience will further come alive as costumed characters will be on hand to interact with trick-or-treaters from 5 to 7 p.m. during Bourbonnais’ trick-or-treat hours.
Check out the Facebook page by searching “Weidner’s haunt on Kim Dr.”
