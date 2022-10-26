Bourbonnais father and son duo Steve and Zachary Weidner are putting windshield wiper motors to spooky use this Halloween.

The elaborate yard display they’ve created on Kim Drive in Bourbonnais features colorful lighting, smoke machines, homemade props and animatronics that spring to life using timers and simple motors like those which power windshield wipers.

The pair are no strangers to creating some Halloween scares, as the yard haunt returns for a second year. The family used to decorate in big ways for over half a decade until taking a seven-year hiatus, which ended in 2021.

