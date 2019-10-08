BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais is expected to hire Chicago consultants to create a master plan for the property where its village offices are.
On Monday, the village board was slated to approve nearly $30,000 in fees for Lakota Group to develop the plan for the “municipal campus.”
“We’re looking at attractions for the community. What are things the residents of Bourbonnais would like to see?” Mike Van Mill, the village’s administrator, said in an interview.
Asked what could be added to the property at 600 Main St., Van Mill said ideas could include a band shell, a theater in the park, an arts and cultural center, a walking path and a skate park.
“We could make it an area where large and small activities happen year-round,” Van Mill said.
The development of the master plan is expected to take four to six months, he said.
In an interview, Mayor Paul Schore said the plan might include a nearby village-owned property near Jewel and BrickStone Brewery.
“We want to find out what the public is interested in having,” Schore said. “We want to be thoughtful of the adjoining property owners.”
The Lakota Group has helped with project planning in both Kankakee and Momence before.
The company’s website states, “Our mission is to create plans that build connections between people, their environments and their history. This is perfectly reflected in our name. Lakota, the Native American word for ‘allies.’”
