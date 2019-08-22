BOURBONNAIS — Residents can now appeal findings by the Bourbonnais Building and Code Enforcement Department.
On Monday, the village board created a board of examiners and appeals. The board’s inception is part of the village’s efforts to modify its code and zoning.
The board will be responsible for addressing building code issues and handling appeals.
“That is a body the public can turn to if they don’t agree with the code enforcement department on an issue,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “They can go before this board and appeal their case.”
Schore said the village has been considering forming the board for some time. However, finding qualified volunteers had hindered the process.
The board will consist of plumber Bob Houde, electrician Don Pallissard, contractor Jeff Umphrey, architect Doug Bright and engineer Neil Piggush.
As part of state law, the village scattered the term lengths for board members. Houde will have a one-year term. Pallissard, who will chair the board, and Umphrey have two-year terms. Bright and Piggush have three-year terms.
Census
The Census Bureau has started making its rounds in Bourbonnais and will continue to do so through October in order to get accurate numbers on the local population.
Census Bureau employees will have IDs, as well as laptops and bags with the bureau’s logo. Concerned citizens can call the Bourbonnais Police Department if they are unsure if the person is from the bureau.
“It is important to talk with them and fill out the forms so that the village of Bourbonnais and the rest of the taxing bodies get their fair share of tax money back to the village,” Schore said.
“Getting a good count is important. If you want to help lower your taxes, fill out a census form. It’s one of the best things you can do.”
Remembering Tanner
At the beginning of Monday’s meeting, the village board held a moment of silence for 11-year-old Tanner Torres, who died last Thursday from injuries he sustained in a car crash.
Torres stepped in as the village’s fire chief during its annual Scout Week in February.
