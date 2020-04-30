BOURBONNAIS — A recent survey indicates that 80 percent of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 teachers reported feeling more stressed since having to implement remote learning.
Bourbonnais Education Association President Lauren Lundmark shared results of a teacher survey during Tuesday’s remote school board meeting.
Lundmark said the percentage of teachers who indicated feeling stressed is hardly surprising, especially considering that almost two-thirds of them are also caring for their own children while working from home.
“Despite this, our teachers are still delivering,” she said.
Mandatory school closures in Illinois began March 17 and have been extended until at least the end of this school year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he doesn’t yet know what the fall will look like, and that educators should prepare to extend e-learning lessons in case schools have to remain closed.
The survey also indicated that 60 percent of teachers reported that they’ve been spending more time planning, preparing, grading and interacting with students during remote learning than during regular school attendance days.
“If you know our BESD teachers, you know they’re already putting in a lot of hours, so that’s pretty impressive,” Lundmark said.
Additionally, 95 percent of teachers reported that they’ve taken time to research, plan and use new technology to better reach students, and 99 percent reported that they are using learning materials they created themselves.
Lundmark added that teachers are working late hours including evenings and weekends to get the job done.
“You may ask why we keep going, what is their motivation,” she said. “We know how much our kids and our parents need us and how much they appreciate us.”
She said messages and videos expressing gratitude from parents have been flooding in and even bringing some teachers to tears.
“The support we’ve been receiving from the community at this time has just been overwhelming, and it’s really keeping us going,” Lundmark said. “This is why we do what we do. We love and miss our kids and we so badly wish we could see them.”
