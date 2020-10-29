BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 will enter its 50th day of in-person instruction Friday, and administrators say COVID-19 numbers in the district so far demonstrate school is a safe place for kids.
Surveys will be going out to families soon asking for their choice of in-person or remote instruction for the second semester, which begins Jan. 19.
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the administration will be talking with teachers about possible plans and obstacles for adding more in-person instructional time to the school day.
“We managed to be in person since Aug. 19, even with our region being hit with additional mitigation measures now twice,” he said. “Based upon our data through one-fourth of the school year, it appears that our schools are safe places for students and staff during this pandemic.”
School days were shortened to half days this year, with seventh- and eighth-graders alternating attendance days.
Some logistical concerns to lengthening school days include lunch periods and a potential influx of students choosing in-person learning; these variables might mean more are identified through contact tracing when there is a positive case.
“What I am most fearful about is stopping the conversation, because then we’re stagnant and those who might be impacted the most might be a kindergartener or first-grader who doesn’t have a voice,” Ehrman said.
Ehrman reviewed COVID-19 numbers in the district and said the data does not seem to correlate with trends in positivity rates in Kankakee County.
The number of individuals required to isolate from in-person learning peaked at 123 on Aug. 31 and hit its lowest point (besides the first three days of school) at 39 on Sept. 23.
The average number per school day is about 60, and divided by the five school buildings, it comes out to about 12 students isolated per day, per school.
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Kankakee County was 8.9 percent on Aug. 31 and nearly doubled to 15.4 percent on Sept. 23.
On Sept. 8, the county’s positivity rate was 0.4 percent, while the district was at 77 isolated that day. Six days later, the county rate jumped to 4 percent, while the district’s isolation number dropped to 59.
“We don’t want to be participating in creating a climate of adding more for the community to deal with in spreading more COVID-19,” Ehrman said. “All data points to us that internal metrics matter most to us. We have not noticed as we’ve gone through a rise around the region that it’s impacted us at the same time.”
He also noted that the district has not had any close contacts fail to return to school or test positive after their required isolation period.
Assistant Superintendent Jim Duggan noted that the time window for neurological development in children before the age 7 is critical, adding to concerns about the loss in instructional time.
He said studies have shown neurological activity is greater when learning in person for both kids and adults, as learning is a social activity.
“From a neurological standpoint, we are in a now-or-never situation,” Duggan said. “It’s like having hangers in the closet. The amount of clothes you purchase is limited by the number of hangers. In the first seven years of life, we are putting hangers in the closet for our kids, and we can’t do that later.”
School Board President Rob Rodewald said discussions with teachers will be important moving forward, as teachers will have insight into the practicalities of any plan.
“Back in July, we were making these decisions blind,” Rodewald said. “We didn’t have data, but we’ve got data now that shows that what we are doing is working, and we all know that it is critical to have more in-person minutes for children.”
Board member John Hall agreed that the district should be having discussions with the goal of getting back to school “with as many minutes as possible, as safely as possible.”
“The way I look at it is, we are a school system. It’s our job to be educating kids. We are doing a subpar job of it currently by our [student assessment] data because we aren’t in school full days,” Hall said. “Whatever conversations we need to have, whatever obstacles we need to overcome to get back to doing what our sole purpose is, we need to be having those conversations.”
