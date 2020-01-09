BOURBONNAIS — Dr. Adam Ehrman was hired as Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 superintendent Wednesday. The board of education unanimously approved the hiring during a special meeting.
Ehrman will begin his position July 1, with the board approving a five-year contract and a starting salary of $155,000.
Ehrman currently serves as superintendent of the New Berlin School District.
“In Dr. Ehrman, the board is confident we found an innovative and progressive leader who will guide our district into the future,” board president Rob Rodewald said.
The board of education, with assistance from the Illinois Association of School Boards, conducted a national search for the school’s next superintendent. Nearly 52 qualified applicants were reviewed.
“With assistance of our consultant, Dr. Thomas Leahy from the IASB, the board solicited input from the community, school staff and current administration to quantify the most important characteristics desired in a superintendent,” said Rodewald. “As always, the focus was on providing the best possible education for the students in our district.”
“The board of education is extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of this search process,” Rodewald added. “In the end, Dr. Ehrman was selected based on his experience providing positive outcomes for schools and positively impacting the lives of children and their families.”
Ehrman is originally from Bourbonnais and plans on moving back to the village with his family. He is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic School, received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in educational administration from Eastern Illinois University, his Chief School Business official endorsement from the University of Illinois in Springfield and his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Western Illinois University.
“We are looking forward to continued excellence within our district and excited to have Dr. Ehrman as the new leader for Bourbonnais School District 53,” said Rodewald.
Ehrman replaced former superintendent Dan Hollowell who resigned last year after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him. He had served as superintendent since 2013.
In July, the board hired interim superintendent Margaret Longo, former superintendent at the Forest Ridge School District in Oak Forest before retiring.
Before she was hired, Jim Duggan, district director of instruction, served as interim superintendent and as assistant superintendent under Longo.
