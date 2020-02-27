BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 will be leasing 22 brand new school buses starting next school year, a purchase which will end a 20-year partnership with a Kankakee-based bus company.
The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a three-year lease and service agreement Tuesday with Missouri-based Central State Bus Sales, Inc.
The agreement costs $407,883 per year for a total of $1,223,649 over the three-year contract.
The district will lease brand new 2021-model buses, including 17 regular education buses and five special education buses, which will be built upon entering the agreement.
The district received two transportation bids, including a bid from Kankakee-based Midwest Transit Equipment. The company proposed used 2019-model buses which would have cost about $400 less per bus than Central State.
Jarad Collins, director of sales with Midwest Transit Equipment, urged board members to table the decision Tuesday in favor of re-entering negotiations with the company as the lowest responsible bidder.
“It’s difficult for us to understand why the district would want to terminate a 20-plus year relationship with Midwest Transit Equipment, where we have continued to invest in the district, its community, its families, its employees and its students,” Collins said.
Collins said his company has been in the community for over 43 years and employs 110 local people.
“Not only will you be ending a 20-year partnership with Midwest Transit Equipment, you’ll be ending a 20-year partnership with the local businesses to whom we outsource work,” he said.
School Board President Rob Rodewald said the decision to change bus vendors was not made lightly; it involved reference checks and extensive committee discussions.
“The board has spent several hours with this over the last few weeks, both in committees and committee of the whole,” he said. “Before that, several hours were put in by staff and the administration.”
Interim Superintendent Margaret Longo said that recent changes to Illinois School Code mean school districts are not legally required to select the lowest responsible bidder on transportation bids.
She said price is the last factor for districts to consider after the safety and comfort of students and the stability and quality of service.
“Not in this case, but throughout Illinois there were some transportation companies that were less than scrupulous, so they had a low bid but were not providing the [best] service,” Longo said. “So the legislation changed.”
Longo said the district did not have any specific problems with Midwest Transit’s service.
“We liked Midwest, but when the board did the side-by-side comparison, they made the decision it was in the best interest for the district [to go with Central State],” she said. “But we have no complaints about Midwest.”
Rodewald also said the district and board were happy with Midwest Transit.
“The board looked at the bids and felt going with newer buses was going to be worth the slight increase in price,” he said.
