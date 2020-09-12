BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 reported a fifth case of COVID-19 this week.
The district released a letter Wednesday stating it was informed late that afternoon of another member of the school district community testing positive.
According to the letter, only five individuals were initially identified as having been in “close contact” with the infected person, who was last in a school building while infected on Tuesday.
This was the fifth notification of a positive case sent to families since school started Aug. 19. The first case within the district was reported Aug. 24.
Parents of “close contact” students are notified via phone call from the district and instructed to isolate their student from school for a period of time. These students are able to continue remote learning until they return.
The CDC defines a “close contact” as any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, two days prior to testing positive).
Superintendent Adam Ehrman wrote on the district’s Facebook page last Friday that the school district has experienced a decline in the number of individuals required to isolate from in-person instruction and is “trending well for a continuation of in-person instruction.”
The district is monitoring isolation numbers to determine the sustainability of in-person learning in the long term.
The district implemented a blended model in which students attend school for four hours and complete 1.5 hours of remote learning after school, with seventh- and eighth-graders alternating days of in-person attendance.
