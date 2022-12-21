...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Dangerous travel likely.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches possible. Wind chill values of 25 to 35 below
zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong wind gusts to 45 to 55 mph.
Roads may become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero are likely Thursday night through Friday
night. Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Storm Watch, west winds to 50 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly
accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Storm Watch, from late Thursday night through
Friday evening. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from late
Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should prepare to remain in port and/or secure their
vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate.
&&
The office of Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53.
The Illinois State Board of Education announced last week that $25 million in federal pandemic relief funds are going to 72 school districts across the state for high-impact tutoring programs, including one district in Kankakee County.
The state’s high-impact tutoring initiative targets Illinois’ highest-need school districts, according to a Dec. 12 news release.
ISBE partnered with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board to implement the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, which has trained and matched 490 tutors to provide high-impact tutoring to 1,270 students in 45 school districts statewide, the release states.
An additional 27 school districts — including Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 — have received grant funds to design and implement their own local high-impact tutoring programs, anticipated to reach up to 2,000 students, according to ISBE.
Bourbonnais Elementary District 53 is receiving $150,285 to implement locally designed and staffed high-impact tutoring.
Superintendent Adam Ehrman said that part of the funding will go toward salary and benefits for 1.5 new full-time licensed teachers to provide one-on-one tutoring during the school day.
One of the teachers is at Liberty Intermediate and another teacher will be starting Jan. 3 and split the day between Shabbona and Shepard schools, he said.
Additionally, seven licensed teachers (existing staff) will be providing one-on-one tutoring to students after school, with students able to receive up to 60 one-hour sessions.
The grant also covers transportation costs to take students home when staying for after-school tutoring.
The teachers must use a research-based intervention model, and Bourbonnais will be using the Barton Reading Program, Ehrman said.
The district has purchased additional resources from the 95 Percent Group and Heinemann Publishing to teach phonemic awareness and phonics, he said.
The state invited districts to participate based on their adequacy of funding, concentration of low-income students, disproportionate COVID-19 impact, lost in-person instructional time during the 2020-21 school year, and current level of academic support resources and programs, according to the release.
“Over the course of the last two and a half years, our students have sacrificed so much,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in the release. “In the face of turmoil, they’ve been brave. We owe it to them to provide every resource possible so that their aspirations can be met and their dreams fulfilled.”
Seven colleges and universities are recruiting, training and supporting tutors, with Illinois State University providing overall coordination for the project.
Those colleges and universities include Governors State University, Illinois Central College, Illinois State University, Northern Illinois University, Southeastern Illinois College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
“Research indicates that high-impact tutoring, provided individually or in small groups at least three times a week, can support learning recovery,” said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham in the release. “This project is part of the mission of our institutions of higher education to serve communities and partner with school districts in their regions.”
The tutoring initiative continues to recruit tutors. Current and retired teachers, teacher candidates, college and university students and community members with at least a high school degree can apply to be tutors, according to the release.
High-impact tutoring achieves a greater impact than standard tutoring by utilizing best practices, including strong alignment with the academic curriculum used during the school day, low tutor-to-student ratios and sessions at least three times per week, according to the release.
Up to 45 additional districts will launch high-impact tutoring in early 2023 as the initiative continues to expand, according to the release.
