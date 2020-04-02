BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved a $21 per hour rate for bus drivers in place of its current per-route pay structure in effort to recruit and retain drivers during a meeting Tuesday.
Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, said District 53 is the only district in Kankakee County that pays drivers a per-route rate.
He said an hourly rate would allow drivers to earn more money and better understand what they have earned on their paychecks.
“Our intention was not to give anybody less money, but to simplify the process,” Crawford said.
With the current pay structure, drivers make one amount for the day regardless of how many hours they have worked.
“We could have one driver driving for three hours and 15 minutes, one for three and a half hours and one for three hours and 45 minutes,” Crawford said. “They’re all getting the same pay, but they’re not doing the same time.”
The hourly rate would also make it easier for the district to recruit drivers and inform applicants how much they would be paid in comparison to other districts, Crawford said.
The rate for nearby elementary districts like St. George, Bradley and Manteno is $20 per hour, he said. Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has a higher rate than most at $23.65 per hour.
“We recognize our bus drivers are valuable people,” Crawford said. “They bring a lot of skill, and we want to make sure we are compensating them all fairly.”
Under the new pay structure, which takes effect in August, all bus drivers will earn the same rate of $21 per hour for regular routes and $16 per hour for special routes and field trips.
Bus aides will earn $13 per hour, which amounts to about a 50 cent raise over what District 53 currently pays, Crawford said. Nearby districts pay about $11.50 to $12 an hour for bus aides, he said.
Bus drivers and aides will no longer receive paid holidays; that money instead has been factored into the hourly rates, Crawford said.
