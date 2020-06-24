BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board tabled votes on the 2020-2021 school year calendar and school day start and end times in light of new guidance from the state that was released hours before Tuesday’s meeting.
Board President Rob Rodewald said board members will discuss and vote on the items at a special board meeting July 8.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced guidelines for how schools will be able to reopen this fall as part of Phase 4 of his Restore Illinois Plan, set to begin on Friday.
Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines include:
• Teachers, staff and students must wear face coverings and must social distance whenever possible;
• more than 50 people are prohibited to gather in one space;
• symptom screenings and temperature checks are required, and
• increased cleaning and disinfection efforts are required
School districts are being allowed to determine how to implement the guidance based on their unique enrollments and needs. The Illinois State Board of Education is strongly encouraging districts to provide in-person instruction for all students in the fall.
The state will also be providing free cloth face masks — a total of 2.5 million — to every public school teacher, staff member and student.
Board members said they wanted more time to review the specifics of the new guidelines before making final decisions for next school year.
Assistant Superintendent Jim Duggan presented a potential calendar that would start the school year Sept. 8 and end it June 8, 2021.
The calendar includes two teacher institute days before Labor Day weekend, election day observed as a holiday Nov. 3, parent-teacher conferences Nov. 23 — 24 and Feb. 12, Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25 to 27, winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, spring break from March 29 to April 2, and Memorial Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed as holidays.
Duggan said more than 80 percent of staff and parents surveyed indicated they would prefer a calendar starting after Labor Day. However, at the time the survey was given, the district believed that pushing back the start of the year would afford greater chances of resuming in-person instruction.
“We wanted to make sure we had as much time as possible to allow for in-person instruction,” Duggan said. “We didn’t quite know when the state would go into Phase 4.”
Now that Pritzker has said in-person instruction may resume in fall, starting the year in August like usual should be back on the table for discussion, board members said.
“If we can go ahead and open earlier, maybe we want to do that and get a more normal calendar than the one that we have set up,” Rodewald said.
Duggan presented two possible scenarios for school times: a standard option and a staggered option.
The standard option would be a seven-hour instructional day with traditional start and end times, and the staggered option would be a six-hour instructional day with staggered start and end times.
The six-hour day with staggered times was designed to allow for social distancing on buses and in the buildings by spacing out the times students arrive and leave school.
The standard schedule would have student hours of 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for Shabbona and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. for LeVasseur and Shepard and 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. for Liberty Intermediate.
On the staggered schedule, each school would have two student start and end times spaced 25 to 35 minutes apart.
At Shabbona and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, times would be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for one group of students and from 8:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. for another group.
At LeVasseur and Shepard, times would be from 9:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. {/span}{span}At Liberty, times would be from 7:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. and from 8:05 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!