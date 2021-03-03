Bourbonnais Township Park District will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. The event, held at Perry Farm Trail, will be designed to accommodate social distancing.
The Easter Egg Trail Hunt will be started from five different trailhead locations around the park. The egg hunt is free and open to all ages.
In addition to the egg hunt, there will be a photo session with a Bunny and Duck friend for $15/family (first come, first serve). There will also be a stuffed animal station with an assortment of springtime plush to choose from. Photos and plush will be cash only.
