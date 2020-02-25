BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 will be replacing its part-time reading tutors with full-time reading and math interventionists starting next school year.
The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved staffing changes Tuesday, including creating positions for eight full-time interventionists and one part-time interventionist.
The board also OK’d cutting all current part-time reading tutors at the end of the school year.
Assistant Superintendent Jim Duggan said the district currently has 13 part-time reading tutors funded by Title I funds: five at Shabbona Elementary, five at Alan Shepard Elementary and three at Noel LeVasseur Elementary.
Duggan said replacing the part-time staff with full-time interventionists would solve many of the district’s present challenges in providing tutoring services to students.
“In a full-time model, [tutors] see small groups in the mornings and individuals in the afternoons,” he said. “It’s hard for us to have the full spectrum of [Response to Intervention] with the current staffing model.”
Duggan also said full-time staff would have more time for planning and collaboration with classroom teachers, and they would likely have more availability to participate in professional development.
He said the interventionists would have expanded roles which would include reading as well as math tutoring, and they would be incorporated into the problem-solving teams for academic and behavioral challenges in each building.
Under the new staffing plan, Shepard would have four full-time interventionists; Shabbona would have two full-time and one part-time, and LeVasseur would have two full-time.
Duggan added that the full-time positions would be open to all existing staff members.
“The first people to interview for these positions if they’re interested would be the current part-time reading tutors, and [the positions] are also available to staff around the district,” he said.
Other staffing changes approved include new administrative positions at Liberty Intermediate and the Shepard and Shabonna campus.
Liberty will have a new dean position which will include staff evaluation responsibilities.
“With over 800 students at Liberty and a whole new wing [under construction], there is additional supervision required,” Duggan said.
Additionally, the Shepard and Shabonna campus, slated to see a lot of new staff members next year, will have a new assistant principal position to replace the existing dean position. This position would also have staff evaluation responsibilities.
The assistant principal would serve both schools, with about 80 percent of duties required at Shepard.
