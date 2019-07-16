BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Elementary school board plans to interview two candidates for interim superintendent at a special meeting tonight.
The board is seeking to replace Superintendent Dan Hollowell, who was suspended without pay pending his resignation or firing.
As of Monday, Hollowell had not offered his resignation.
On June 28, the board suspended Hollowell for 30 work days, which will last until mid-August.
Two employees have alleged the superintendent made inappropriate comments toward them.
The school district’s lawyer, Shelli Anderson, declined to comment Monday on whether the district is negotiating with Hollowell for his exit.
School board president Rob Rodewald said the board would make no decision on an interim superintendent at its meeting tonight, but would likely appoint someone at its monthly meeting next Tuesday.
Asked for the names of the two candidates, Rodewald said the Illinois Association of School Boards, which is helping with the search, asked the district to keep the information confidential.
He also wouldn’t say whether the board would fight any claim for unemployment from Hollowell if he is ultimately fired.
Jim Duggan, the school district’s director of instruction, has been acting as superintendent. He has not said whether he will seek the permanent position.
In early March, reading coordinator Michelle Brosseau filed a sexual harassment complaint against Hollowell, who became superintendent in 2013.
A reading teacher, Michelle Erickson, made a similar complaint during the June meeting where Hollowell was suspended. Brosseau stood next to her.
Hollowell made $156,000 in 2018, according to OpenTheBooks.com. He has been with the district for more than a decade.
The Daily Journal hasn’t been able to reach Hollowell for comment.
