BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 officials addressed budgetary concerns surrounding coronavirus closures during a school board meeting Tuesday.
Officials also acknowledged district staff for continuing to meet the needs of students through unprecedented times.
District 53 and others in Kankakee County have been preparing for the possibility of closures extending longer into the school year than they initially expected.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to extend Illinois’ stay-at-home order until April 30, announced Tuesday, means remote learning days will have to extend beyond the previously slotted April 8 return date.
“As we’re moving into these difficult times, we are talking about moving from a sprint to a marathon thinking,” Interim Superintendent Margaret Longo said.
Longo said the district would have to evaluate its contracts and other planned expenses to ensure that staff will be able to receive salary and benefits next school year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved additional positions for a first-grade teacher and a special education caseworker. Despite the need for these positions, the district may not be able to afford to fill them next school year, Longo said.
She said she anticipates hurdles in planning for the fiscal year 2021 budget, as a potential delay in tax receipts and a decrease in Illinois’ economic impact could have major effects on funding.
The Consumer Price Index, which determines the amount of property taxes school districts can levy for, is also expected to be low come December.
As such, the district will continue reminding residents to complete the 2020 Census, Longo said.
“The census is a source of income for our community, both at the school level and community level,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone is counted because it’s going to impact our federal receipts.”
Board President Rob Rodewald took a moment to share his gratitude for those who make a difference in the lives of District 53 students.
“We’ve been faced with something we have not seen in our lifetimes, and it is times like this that we see the true spirit of the people around us,” he said.
Rodewald said teachers have “answered the call” to instruct students in new, creative ways, and administrators work around the clock to keep the district running despite facing the unknown.
He also recognized food service workers who continue preparing daily meals for students and custodians who keep buildings in shape and ready for when students are welcomed back.
“It’s become more important to develop relationships to our staff members, going that extra mile, and we could not be more proud,” Rodewald said.
He went on to acknowledge technology staff who ensure students have the electronic devices and internet access they need for e-learning, school secretaries who ensure students have packets and other resources, and district staff who process routine payments and transactions.
“We know that times are tough,” Rodewald said. “We can see through the spirit of others that we will come out of this and have brighter days ahead.”
Longo said an increasing number of families are receiving meals from District 53 schools, with 305 distributed Monday.
“[Staff are] working really hard to meet the needs of our families, and it shows,” she said.
In light of social distancing precautions, two board members met in person Tuesday while five members attended virtually using a video conferencing platform, with meeting bullet points and audio live-streamed online.
