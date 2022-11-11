Bourbonnais' new signs (copy)

The Village of Bourbonnais continues to abate principal and interest payments on bonds.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees heard the first reading on four ordinances that will allow them to abate principal and interest payments on bonds from the village of Bourbonnais’ tax levy for fiscal year 2024.

The four bonds total $28.515 million and include the $19.945 million bond issued for the Community Campus complex that will break ground next week.

During Monday’s board meeting, Tara Latz, the village financial director, said doing this will save village homeowners between $188 to $566 depending on the value of their home.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

