BOURBONNAIS — A number of changes and cancellations are underway in the Village of Bourbonnais in response to the coronavirus, Mayor Paul Schore said during the village's board meeting Monday evening.
Though the village's administration office and public works facilities are closed to the public, village staff will still be available to residents via phone and internet. The move is based on the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Kankakee County Health Department and ongoing communications with Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
“Our intent is to never impose fear," Schore said. "These are precautionary measures and should not be taken lightly. We all need to do our part as civilians to help improve the ongoing conditions and practice social distancing. Let’s not forget good hygiene and continue to support our small businesses through various alternative methods. We shall get through this but safety first.”
Several upcoming community events and spaces have been closed or canceled, including the following:
• The Community Prayer Breakfast event set for April 4 has been postponed. Those who have purchased tickets or made donations will be issued a full refund and further information will be sent in the mail. A new date will be announced at a later time.
• The annual Easter Egg Hunt set for April 4 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
• Village rental facilities will be closed effective immediately through May 1. All reservations made within the Community Room and at Children’s Safety Center will be issued a full refund. No reservations will be taken until further notice.
• The Event & Skate Plaza, which had just opened for the season, will be closed until further notice.
“Right now [the world] is a moving target. And it will continue for some time,” Schore said. “They say it takes a village and that’s what we need to do.”
The village administration and public works will continue to operate and public requests for services may be electronically handled at villageofbourbonnais.com or by calling the administration office at 815-937-3570 or public works at 815-937-0817. Officials encourage village residents to watch the official village Facebook page for ongoing updates and further instructions on how to best communicate and execute ongoing village-related services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!