BOURBONNAIS — The TCC Verizon Wireless Retailer in Bourbonnais will be participating in a school backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. July 26.
More than 800 stores nationwide are participating in the company’s eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, including the Bourbonnais location at 2082 N. State Route 50.
This year will mark more than 1 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013, according to a press release.
Each TCC store is donating up to 180 backpacks, which will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The backpacks are filled with various school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue.
One backpack per child will be given away to families. Children are not required to be present to receive the backpack.
Stores will host walk-up or drive-up giveaways and encourage social distancing and wearing face coverings.
In addition to receiving a free backpack, children in grades K-12 can also enter to receive one of five $10,000 college scholarships as part of the company’s Big Impact program. Entries will be accepted July 25 to 31.
