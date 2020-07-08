Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The village board of Bourbonnais unanimously awarded Ruben E. Smith Construction/R&R of Bradley the contract to repave Mooney Drive.
R&R’s bid of $843,315.25 was the lowest of four companies that submitted bids. Other companies bidding were Gallagher Asphalt Corporation, of Thornton, Davis Concrete Construction, of Monee and Kankakee Valley Construction Company Inc. of Kankakee.
The engineer’s estimate for the project was $849,373.10. Bids ranged from R&R’s low bid to a high bid of $1,063,453.75.
Mooney Drive is located on Bourbonnais’ east side and connects Armour Road to Washington Street in Bradley.
