Bourbonnnais residents will not have to pay additional taxes in 2020 to pay off past sewer projects.
On Monday, village trustees unanimously voted to abate $1,337,000 in principal and interest payments on four bonds for the village’s 2019 tax levy.
Three of the four bonds funded sewer projects in 2012, 2016 and 2017. The other bond went toward the village’s motor fuel tax fund in 2012.
“Whenever debt is issued, the municipality has the option to levy to pay the principal and interest on that debt,” Bourbonnais Finance Director Mike Wolf explained. “We’ve always abated that.
“One of the things we always talk about when we have to go into debt is if we are going to be able to abate the principal and interest. Do we have enough operating revenue to make that work? We’ve always been able to do that.”
If the village had not been able to cover the expenditures, taxes would have increased. Owners of a $150,000 home would have had to pay an additional $195.74. Up to a $250,000 home, owners would have had to pay $326.23 more.
Wolf said the village has abated $6.7 million in principal and interest payments in the 11 years he has been the village’s finance director.
“That $6.7 million could have been spent in other areas,” Wolf said. “Instead, our decision has been to pay for the debt service out of operating revenues and not put any more burden on taxpayers.”
