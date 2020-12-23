Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — The winners for the first village of Bourbonnais “Very Merry Holiday Coloring Contest” have been announced.
The contest was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate. This was the second COVID-friendly event hosted by the village for the holidays. There also was a holiday lighting contest.
A total of 117 entries were received between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.
“We had an amazing turnout for the first year and each did an excellent job,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a release. “There are some very talented individuals here in Bourbonnais.”
Official judging took place by an outside panel of judges.
The first-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners received a $50 Visa gift card. Third-place winners received a $25 Visa gift card.
Prizes were made possible by event sponsors Aqua Illinois and Milner Media.
“We’d like to thank everyone who participated,” Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey said in the release. “The judges had a difficult time choosing winners. Congratulations to all, and we hope this was a fun activity for families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!