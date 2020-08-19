BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais village trustees adopted an ordinance for a service rate increase on Monday.
There will be $2 monthly rate increase for garbage and sewer services for single, residential property within the village.
The new monthly rate will be $68, up from the current monthly bill of $66. It will go into effect beginning Sept. 1.
The last rate increase was implemented in August 2019.
At the village’s July 1 utility committee meeting, trustees approved moving forward with a vote on the increase as a means to help cover the growing expenses of the two services.
The proposed monthly 75-cent sewer rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $42 from $41.25 monthly. This is a result of a billing increase from Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency in the amount of $11,500 per month. The village currently pays $212,000 per month to KRMA, an increase from the fiscal year 2020 cost of $200,500 per month.
The proposed monthly $1.25 refuse rate increase would alter the village residential rate to $26 from $24.75. This is a result of increased fees and contractual rates from refuse contractor, Republic Services, in the amount of $6,250 per month, or $75,000 for the year. The current village contract with Republic Services ends in April 2021.
