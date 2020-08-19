BOURBONNAIS — Village trustees adopted an ordinance during their meeting Monday for a redevelopment agreement with OAK Orthopedics on the company’s proposed $15.5 million surgical facility.
The two-story, 43,700-square-foot medical campus would be located on U.S. Route 45/52, a half mile north of the Bourbonnais Parkway (East 6000N Road).
OAK Orthopedic Chief Executive Officer Paige Cripe said the project is expected to begin this fall with occupancy slated for January 2022.
Cripe told the Daily Journal earlier this month that the building will house OAK Orthopedic’s medical clinic, physical therapy and occupational therapy, and a radiology suite on the first floor.
“The second floor will house our new ambulatory surgery center with three oversized operating rooms to accommodate the growing trend of outpatient total joints,” Cripe said. “We will still perform traditional outpatient orthopedic surgery and pain management but we’ll be the first in the region to tailor outpatient space for same-day total joints.”
According to the proposed agreement, the village would contribute $750,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to the site development.
Of that total, $400,000 will be for property acquisition costs within 30 days of issuing a building permit and $350,000 for infrastructure improvements within 30 days of the issuing an occupancy permit.
OAK would pay back the money through its annual property taxes, Mayor Paul Schore said.
OAK Orthopedics is a division of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, which purchased OAK Orthopedics earlier this year.
IBJI has locations throughout the Chicagoland region including Chicago, Gurnee, Des Plaines, Libertyville, Buffalo Grove, Wilmette, Crystal Lake, Barrington, Palatine, Grayslake, Highland Park and Schaumburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!