BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted a $16.7 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023 during Monday’s regular board meeting.
That is a $3 million increase from the previous year’s budget, which ended April 30.
Among the revenue is $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $1 million in Rebuild Illinois funds for road projects, village finance director Tara Latz said.
General fund expenditures in FY 2023 are predicted to be $16.5 million. Latz said there is a projected budget surplus of $246,525.
“The budget is in line with previous ones,” Latz said.
The fiscal year runs from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.
Of the village’s $16.7 million budget, the police department accounts for $5.6 million, including $2.7 million in salaries for the 29-person department. With 17 employees, the Public Works Department accounts for $2.2 million.
Revenue sources
Among revenue sources, video gaming is projected to be $140,000, Latz said.
In the current fiscal year, Latz said the village brought in “close to $140,000.” That is a 285.7% increase from the projected $49,000.
“We didn’t know what to expect because Gas N Wash was new,” Latz said.
That total should grow after the Road Ranger Travel Center to be located on Bourbonnais Parkway opens late this year or early 2023, she said.
Sales tax for FY 2023 is projected at $3.99 million, up from $3.4 million in 2022.
A recent state law taxing online sales gives part of the sales tax revenue to the community where the purchase is delivered.
“We are seeing sales tax increase significantly in the village,” Latz said. “Obviously we have Aldi and other stores we get sales tax from but the online sales have added to that revenue.”
