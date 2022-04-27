Boom heard in Kankakee County not an issue, from quarry Daily Journal staff report Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A loud boom heard by people in parts of Kankakee County at approximately 10:30 this morning came from the Vulcan Quarry in Lehigh and there is no issue, according to KanComm telecommunications.KanComm started receiving calls shortly thereafter, according to scanner traffic.The noise could be heard from inside the PNC building in downtown Kankakee, where it sounded like a rumble.The quarry is located 16 miles west of Kankakee.Vulcan Quarry has been contacted with a request for comment.This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesManteno Golf Club in limboKankakee's new brewery, Knack, sells 755 beers opening weekendKankakee Farmers' Market announces full-time vendorsMulti-jurisdictional effort nets multiple arrestsDefense attorney asks for mistrial in Will County murder trialGift cards coming to Bradley residentsJudge sets bond in 2 arrests from warrant sweepDeath notices: April 23, 2022MAREK: Not much left of the EaglesObituary Recap: April 23, 2022 Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.