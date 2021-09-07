BONFIELD — More than four years after fulfilling a lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant, Bonfield’s Karla Moore is saying goodbye.
The owner of the Kitchen Table Cafe, 172 W. Smith St., in “downtown” Bonfield, the entrepreneur — who opened the 22-seat cafe in April 2017 — has announced the closing of the business, effective Sept. 11.
A handmade sign on the cafe’s front door — hanging next to a sign stating all restaurant sales are “cash only” — explained that all equipment and the business in its entirety are up for sale.
“Thank you, everyone. It’s been my dream to have this restaurant and serve you all but there’s too many problems behind the scenes — Karla,” the sign read.
Contacted late last week, Moore said the reasons for the closing are a private matter at this point. She did note the decision has nothing to do with a lack of resources or customers.
In the tiny town of about 300, the opening of the restaurant was major news. I traveled to Bonfield in May 2017 and met with Moore and had conversations with several of her customers. I even had a hamburger and fries.
To say Moore was thrilled with her accomplishment of opening the restaurant would be an understatement.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘Why Bonfield?’ I just think every town needs a good place to gather,” she said then. “This has brought life back to the downtown.”
A 1987 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Moore had previously owned the Foto Quick in the former Meadowview Shopping Center in Kankakee and then along West Broadway Street in Bradley.
Whatever caused Moore to bring an end to her restaurant may be learned in the future, but it is safe to say that this old-school establishment put smiles on a lot of faces and in the process took care of many hungry diners.
I wish Moore nothing but the best. It was a real treat to have shared conversation with her as well as having a chance to enjoy a burger in downtown Bonfield.
