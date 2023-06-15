Bonfield is busy preparing for two fun-filled days kicking off Friday.

Bonfield’s Barnyard Tractor Pull Celebration will open at 3 p.m. Friday with concession stands, a flea market, 50/50 raffle and games and a bounce house for the kids.

From 4-7 p.m. will be a live performance from Ethen Bell. Check in begins at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. garden tractor pull and lawnmower pull.

Recommended for you