The sound of wood scraping the pavement accompanied members of the Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish once again as they took turns carrying a 6-foot-tall wooden cross through Bonfield as the sun shined on Friday morning.

The Good Friday tradition of the cross carry, started by Bonfield resident Bart Durbin five years ago, has grown to a sizable pilgrimage as more than 20 people, including several vehicles and a golf cart, joined him this year for the 2-mile walk through town in celebration of the Easter holiday.

“The community turnout shows me this is a groundswell,” said Pastor Keith Blankenship, whose been with the parish since July 2019. “It shows we have a lot of good faith here.”

