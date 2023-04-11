...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Bonfield Mayor Rob VanVoorst carries the wooden cross down Bonfield's main thoroughfare on Friday morning during the annual Good Friday cross carry, started by Bonfield resident Bart Durbin five years ago.
Bart Durbin, of Bonfield, places a 6-foot-tall wooden cross over his shoulder for the final steps of the 2-mile pilgrimage through town on Good Friday. Durbin, who began the cross-carry tradition five years ago, was joined by more than 20 fellow parishioners from Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish this year.
Kiley Mezo, 11, of Limestone, takes a turn carrying the wooden cross through Bonfield during the annual Good Friday cross carry ahead of Easter Sunday. Mezo is accompanied by her aunt, Megan VanVoorst, along with about 20 other parishioners joining the walk.
The sound of wood scraping the pavement accompanied members of the Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish once again as they took turns carrying a 6-foot-tall wooden cross through Bonfield as the sun shined on Friday morning.
The Good Friday tradition of the cross carry, started by Bonfield resident Bart Durbin five years ago, has grown to a sizable pilgrimage as more than 20 people, including several vehicles and a golf cart, joined him this year for the 2-mile walk through town in celebration of the Easter holiday.
“The community turnout shows me this is a groundswell,” said Pastor Keith Blankenship, whose been with the parish since July 2019. “It shows we have a lot of good faith here.”
Beginning at 10 a.m. sharp at the Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church on Smith Street, participants young and old joined Durbin in his cross carry in an effort to bring faith to people’s minds.
“I feel blessed,” Durbin said of the turnout. “I’m blessed to still be here doing this.”
Many participants walking along Friday had joined Durbin in previous years, aside from his solo carry in 2020 during the pandemic, but there were quite a few new faces, Blankenship noted. Namely some younger faces.
First-time participant, 11-year-old Kiley Mezo, of Limestone, said she was glad she carried the cross that morning.
Mezo agreed with another participant’s observation — “It makes you feel like part of something bigger.”
