KANKAKEE — Kankakee Fire Capt. Eric Boness is now second in command of the Kankakee Fire Department.
Boness, 51, a 29-year member of the department and a 1986 graduate of Central High School, was approved for the position at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. He takes the new position Feb. 1.
Meanwhile, firefighter Chris Voss, an 18-year member of the department, has been promoted to one of the department’s nine lieutenant positions. Voss, whose brother, Jeff, is a member of the city’s police department, was officially promoted on Dec. 16.
The lieutenant position became open when former Lt. Michelle Giese resigned from the department in early December, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said after the council meeting.
Giese is the firefighter who filed a federal lawsuit against the department regarding an October 2018 incident in which she was allegedly physically assaulted by Lt. Nathan Boyce as they were responding to an apartment fire in the 100 block of West Martens Street in Kankakee.
Boness’ promotion fills the vacancy created by the retirement of former Deputy Chief Jeff Bruno.
Boness and Schuldt where actually hired one day apart from one another in April 2005.
“I’m very honored and humbled,” Boness said after his promotion. “I’ve given my heart and soul to this department for 29 years. This is an excellent department. I want to make it an outstanding department. I’ll be in a position to implement change and drive change.”
Boness actually sought the chief’s position when Schuldt was promoted to the top post.
“Eric is the best fit for this [deputy chief] job,” Schuldt said. “He has a tremendous amount of experience.”
The department currently has 46 sworn members. Schuldt said he expects to hire two new officers in the coming weeks, bringing the department to its full staffing level of 48.
Both Boness and Voss are Kankakee residents.
Schuldt noted Voss was ranked as the top candidate for the promotion, according to the department’s ranking of candidates.
