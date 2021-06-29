KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office said the sale of marijuana is what led to the stabbing death of a Manteno man last week.
Bonds were set Monday in Kankakee County court for the two men arrested in the homicide of 61-year-old Richard Alverson.
Andre H. McGraw, 18, of Bradley, and Benjamin J. Anderson, 20, of Bourbonnais, have each been charged with first-degree murder.
Neither has a criminal record, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott set a $5 million bond for Anderson and $2.5 million bond for McGraw.
Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said the men told investigators they planned to rob Alverson.
According to the probable cause affidavit, which Hamer read to the court, Anderson had previously worked with Alverson and had bought marijuana from him.
Anderson told investigators he called Alverson and arranged to buy $120 in marijuana, Hamer said.
McGraw told investigators he drove himself and Anderson to Alverson’s home located in the 1000 block of Longfellow Drive, arriving at approximately 8 p.m., Hamer said.
McGraw stayed in the car while Anderson went into the house, according to Hamer.
Anderson told investigators he paid Alverson and asked how much to take, with Alverson replying to take what he wanted. Anderson said he decided to take it all and that he began stabbing Alverson, said Hamer as she continued to read the affidavit to the court.
Anderson told investigators Alverson was intoxicated and couldn’t defend himself, Hamer said.
McGraw told investigators the pair were going to rob Alverson, but he never thought things would escalate, Hamer said.
Both Anderson and McGraw told investigators that Anderson disposed of his clothes and the knife while McGraw drove away, Hamer said.
During the course of the investigation, Manteno detectives located surveillance video from nearby residents, which was used to identify the suspects’ vehicle. Detectives say they located the vehicle at a residence in Bradley where they also found McGraw and Anderson, according to officials.
Evidence was obtained during the investigation linking McGraw and Anderson to the attack, according to police.
Alverson’s death is the third homicide in Kankakee County this month and sixth so far this year.
