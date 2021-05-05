BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais announced the grand prize winners of its first-ever Bon Appétit Bourbonnais contest.
From Feb. 2 to April 4, the village invited the community to dine locally. There were 323 participants who found the new restaurant support and rebate event appetizing.
A total of $37,566.91 was spent across 42 Bourbonnais food-based establishments. Each qualifying rebate application was eligible to receive a personalized $10 Visa gift card along with one entry into the grand prize drawing for larger gift cards.
Winners were announced via Facebook Live on April 30 with the help of John Keigher and Lisa Ravesloot from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce. The three winners are:
• Sandra Gruber: First place/$500 card
• Natalie Quinlan: Second place/$250 card
• Brandon Hanson: Third place/$100 card
“This was a fun way to safely get the community involved and help support our local restaurants,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “Bon Appétit Bourbonnais was our first attempt at a dedicated support local program, and based upon its success, we will be happy to consider more opportunities in the future.”
To qualify for the incentive program, residents and non-residents were required to spend a collective minimum of $100 (including sales tax but excluding any tip amounts) and submit receipts from participating locations with an official rebate application. Dine-in, carry-out, drive-thru and delivery were all permissible purchase methods.
“No one wants to see our local businesses continue to struggle,” said Lindy Casey, the village’s marketing and public engagement manager. “Every little bit helps, and hopefully Bon Appétit Bourbonnais brought in some revenue restaurants wouldn’t have otherwise received. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Casey added the demographic locations for participants were largely from the Kankakee County area but spanned as far north as Will and Cook counties.
