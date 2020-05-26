MORRIS — Authorities recovered the body of one of two fishermen who fell into the Kankakee River on May 7 after their boat capsized.
Police say a body was discovered in the water at 5 a.m. Tuesday by employees at the Dresden Lock and Dam, which is located on the Illinois River in Grundy County. It was identified as William C. Veasley, 42, of Matteson.
The cause of death was drowning, Grunty County Coroner John Callahan said in a news release.
Veasley and another man, who has not been identified by authorities, were fishing near the Washington Avenue bridge on May 7 when according to witnesses there was an apparent issue with the boat and they fell into the river.
Searchers combed the river for days following the incident.
