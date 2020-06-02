OTTAWA — The body of a fisherman was found Saturday in the Illinois River about 70 miles from where he fell into the Kankakee River on May 7.
The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Nicholas Williams, 41, of Matteson. He was found in the river between Ottawa and Utica, about 70 miles northwest of Kankakee. He was fishing the Kankakee River with William C. Veasley, 42, of Matteson, on May 7 near the Washington Avenue bridge when their boat capsized and they fell into the river.
Searchers combed the Kankakee River for days following the incident but were unsuccessful in finding the men.
Veasley’s body was recovered May 26 after it was discovered in the water by employees at the Dresden Lock and Dam, which is located on the Illinois River in Grundy County.
The cause of death was drowning, Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!