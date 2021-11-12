The body of a man who fell into the Kankakee River on Oct. 30 was recovered on Friday afternoon.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Robert L. Gaddis Jr., 60, of Riverdale, was found near where he fell while he was working on an irrigation system near Aroma Park.
His body was discovered by a person on the east side of the river in the area of Marquette Lane at approximately 4 p.m., Gessner said.
An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday, Gessner said.
The search for Gaddis had continued in and around the river and river banks since he fell into the river. Sonar and other technologies were employed in the search.
Officials had asked that people kept an eye out in and around the river.
