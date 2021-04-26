KANKAKEE — Expert instruction from America’s Boating Club will be available at Kankakee Community College starting Wednesday, May 19.
Participants will gain the skills needed to make boating with friends and family safer, smoother and more rewarding. Participation in the course may result in a reduction in your boat insurance costs, according to a press release.
Those who complete the course receive a certificate and card required by many states to operate a power boat. In particular, this course meets the educational requirements for Illinois boaters born after Jan 1, 1998, to operate a craft with an engine over 10 HP.
The course will cover a variety of topics, including required safety equipment, navigation aids, light and sound signals, anchoring, docking, communications afloat, adverse conditions, water sports safety, trailering, personal water craft safety, federal and state regulations, as well as knots and lines.
The class is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and recognized by the US Coast Guard, and is taught by certified United States Power Squadrons instructors.
Sessions will be from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. on five successive Wednesday evenings starting May 19. Students should come at 6:15 p.m. the first night to receive materials.
Cost is $12 to KCC, and there’s a discount being offered that reduces the materials cost from $55 to $30 and the cost for members of the same household to share materials from $10 to $5. Minors need parental signature to attend.
For more information, contact Bob or Louise Potter at 815-933-1470 or e-mail r.l.potter@att.net.
Register using the form in the KCC catalog or online at connect.kcc.edu. Social distancing rules limit class size, so those wishing to register are advised to sign up early.
