The Kankakee Valley Park District board agreed by a general consensus at a January meeting to discuss further the possible sale of 8 acres in LaVasseur Park to the Village of Bradley.
The matter came to a vote at Monday’s meeting and resulted in a stalemate.
Board members Dave Skelly and Don Palmer voted in favor, while board president Ray Eads and Bill Spriggs voted against the measure. Michael Matthews abstained as his employment with MG2A, which is the engineering firm for Bradley, created a conflict of interest.
KVPD executive director Dayna Heitz explained that the laws governing park districts and those for municipalities are very different when it comes to selling land.
“There has to be four-fifths approval [from the board], and it has to be put out to the voters,” she said. “That’s the conservative approach.”
Now, attorneys for the KVPD board and the village will meet to discuss the possibility of an intergovernmental agreement for improvements at the park.
“If we’re going to improve the land for the community as a whole, we should partner on it,” Heitz said. “It should be the same as Bradley’s vision.”
The 8 acres of interest for Bradley are on the northern side of the park and border the village. The village is interested in building a road to the river, installing lighting, constructing parking areas, and offering fishing and river access. The improvements would also allow for ADA accessibility.
