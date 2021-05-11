BRADLEY — A brief tour of the Restoration Works’ existing facility is being planned to help ease neighbors’ concerns regarding its pending move to South Forest Avenue in Bradley.
The tour, something of a compromise to quell concerns of future residential neighbors, is being set for Monday.
The plan was agreed to at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting after trustees OK’d the special use permit of first reading by a 4-0 vote.
If all goes as planned, the special use permit within the industrial-zoned district will be brought up for a second and final vote on May 24.
The company has been at its present home in the Ken Hayes Industrial Park along East North Street for the past 15 years.
The company is seeking to purchase the former 36,000-square-foot Kankakee County Training Center property at 320 S. Forest Ave., to establish its new base of operation.
At the meeting and prior to the vote, Trustee Bob Redmond brought up the idea of a tour in an effort to ease neighborhood concerns.
Owner Gail Wallace at first said the tour would be of little use because the new operation at the new site will be far different that the old location due to new technologies and equipment.
Redmond acknowledged that fact, but noted residents are not interested in the operations of the wood restoration facility, but rather the odors from the process. He suggested if they could experience firsthand the operation that perhaps their concerns may be reduced.
Alyssa Gunter, a neighbor to the KCTC property, said after Monday’s meeting she was encouraged by the tour.
A neighbor to the future home of Restoration Works, she said the tour could go a long way toward easing fears.
Due to the competitive nature of furniture restoration, Wallace said cell phones will not be permitted on the tour.
Wallace noted tours of the plant are not uncommon, but they are mainly held for potential clients.
She also had concerns about touring the site they are leaving. She noted it is rather cramp and much of the equipment is being replaced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.