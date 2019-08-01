KANKAKEE — Rank-and-file members of the local sewer plant board get $600 a meeting, far more than what members of other governing bodies receive.
This is something a group of residents wants to change.
Organizers of an online petition have collected more than 100 signatures asking the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency board to reduce the pay of all members, including officers, to $100 per meeting.
Now officers make even more than other members — $700 for the chairman, $650 for the vice chairman and $625 for the secretary.
“It’s ridiculous that they’re getting $600 or $700 a meeting,” Amy Ciaccio-Jarvis, one of the petition’s organizers, said in an interview. “I don’t think anyone thinks that’s a good idea. The money could go toward KRMA’s infrastructure.”
The link for the petition is on the Facebook page of Outrage of Kankakee County, a government watchdog group.
Ciaccio-Jarvis said the group plans to approach the KRMA board once it reaches 500 signatures.
“We’ll ask them nicely to bring their pay down to scale,” she said.
Outrage’s post on Facebook urges residents to sign the petition to let the board members know how the public believes they are taking advantage of the sewer agency’s ratepayers, who live in Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park.
In an interview, Burt Odelson, a city attorney for Kankakee, said if the board reduced members’ pay, it could not do so for elected officials such as Wells-Armstrong during their current terms of office. He noted the state constitution’s provision forbidding changes to elected officials’ compensation during their current terms.
The KRMA board increased members pay to $600 a meeting, from $50, in 2007. Their pay is considerably more than that of other local governing bodies in the member towns.
In Bourbonnais, a board member gets $97 per meeting if one counts the two regular meetings and at least one committee. The amount is $133 in Bradley and $277 in Kankakee.
The petition comes under the backdrop of a troubled sewer agency. Its longtime former executive director, Richard Simms, is under federal investigation in connection with reportedly unusable software that he billed nearly $1.4 million to KRMA and the city of Kankakee.
The board is made up of seven members — four from Kankakee and one each from Bourbonnais, Bradley and Aroma Park.
Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong is the chairman, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore is the vice chairman and Aroma Park Mayor Brian Stump is the secretary.
The other four members are Kankakee Alderman Carl Brown, Kankakee Finance Director Elizabeth Kubal, Kankakee representative Marc Wakat and Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo.
Bradley’s new acting mayor, Mike Watson, has called the board members’ pay excessive and asked that Bradley’s representative not receive pay for his service on the board.
The village wanted to keep for itself the $600 payments, but KRMA board members said in June they would not send Romo’s check to someone else. Romo, Bradley’s KRMA representative, said he is declining the money.
A few months ago, Schore stopped accepting the money.
“I have not taken it because I got tired of hearing about it,” he said in an interview. “It’s a situation that is out of my control. I only have one vote.”
The sewer agency’s bylaws tie the payments to meetings, so when members cannot attend, alternates are sent in their place and get the payments instead.
But Schore said a board member’s work is more than just the monthly meeting. He said he goes to the plant for a number of issues and studies sewer plant issues before meetings.
“I’m not down there for the money. I’m there to represent the residents of Bourbonnais, so they have a say on what’s going on,” Schore said. “The sewer plant is so important to the area. It’s important for industrial expansions such as CSL.”
Stump said he has no problem reducing members’ pay.
“Our objective is to save money where we can. We already get paid more than a lot of other boards,” he said.
Brown declined to comment about KRMA members’ pay.
Wells-Armstrong, Kubal and Wakat couldn’t be reached for comment.
