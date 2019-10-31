KANKAKEE — A decade ago, the Kankakee County government didn’t suffer a crash, but rather “a slow side into the gutter,” a top county official said Wednesday.
Now, the county is turning the tide, eliminating budget shortfalls and paying bills much quicker, County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at the annual State of the County breakfast.
Because of the budget problems, the number of sheriff’s deputies dropped to 37 five years ago, from 52. The number has slowly risen since then, to 42,
“The Sheriff’s Department took the brunt of the layoffs,” Wheeler said at the breakfast, which was in the Knights of Columbus building in Kankakee. “The finance director was a punching bag. It wasn’t his fault. We just didn’t have the money.”
These days, Wheeler said, the county has a month’s turnaround on bills, down from four months a few years ago,” said Wheeler, a Kankakee Republican.
To make ends meet, the county had to borrow from specialized funds, such as the one for highways. With next year’s budget, Wheeler said, the county is expected to pay back $3.5 million from its main account to the highway fund.
The change in the financial picture began not long after Wheeler took office in December 2016.
Among the reasons for the turnaround are the county’s sale of its portion of a juvenile jail in Will County and a surge in revenue from the county’s contracts with federal agencies to house inmates.
“We are a tax-capped county. We can’t tax our way out of it, nor would we want to,” Wheeler said.
More work needs to be done to improve the county’s budget, he said.
Among the county’s accomplishments in the last couple years has been the approval of dozens of solar farm applications, Wheeler said. A few of them have been approved for a state incentive program.
“That doesn’t mean all of them will be built. There will be drainage issues. Investors may pull out,” Wheeler said.
The county, he said, is expected to consider two wind farm proposals next year, one of them with a solar component.
“They will run through our committees,” Wheeler said. “Some people like them, some people hate them.”
Among the barriers to the county’s progress are political rhetoric and elections, he said.
“As we get around election time, there is a penchant to attack those around you,” Wheeler said. “I’m starting to sense that it’s beginning to ramp up again.”
At the end of his presentation, Wheeler paid tribute to longtime county board member Jim Tripp, R-Bourbonnais, who died earlier this year after serving a half century. Wheeler called Tripp his mentor, saying he thinks about him a lot.
“He had a lot more grace than I do,” Wheeler said. “You can’t take the east side of Kankakee out of me.”
