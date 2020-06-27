PEOTONE — The Will County Fair was the last Kankakee area fair or festival that was holding out hope that its 2020 event could be held. That ended earlier this week.
The fair board announced on its website that the fair scheduled for Aug. 26-30 would reluctantly not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair has been in existence for 116 years.
“It has been a challenging time across the world, as so many events try to find ways to continue traditions that have lasted generations, going back well over a century, while keeping social distancing and health at the forefront of every step we take,” read a post on the fair’s website, willcountyfair.org.
“With that being said, the board of directors, with great discussion and planning, has had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Will County Fair.”
The board plans to discuss at its July meeting the next course of action with the possibility of holding a demolition derby in the fall or maybe an outdoor vendor event.
“We will prevail and continue to provide families with a safe, fun, and welcoming environment,” the board said in the announcement.
