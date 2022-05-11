KANKAKEE — It’s not very often an appointment as a trustee to a county fire protection district comes under question. But that was the case on Tuesday at the Kankakee County Board meeting.
The appointment of Patrick Pahl for a three-year term as a trustee to the Grant Park Fire Protection District was questioned. Pahl was replacing Tony Brunello, who was first appointed as a trustee in May 2015. The board ultimately approved the change.
Two people spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting, including Gene Rademacher, supporting Brunello. Rademacher, who is the fire protection district’s board president, said he was speaking on behalf of fellow board member Char Sims and himself. They were concerned about the change.
“We work well together as a team,” Rademacher said. “[Brunello] has been a fire trustee for many years. Tony brings a vast knowledge of the medical paramedic ambulance portion of our district along with his experience with the fire protection.
“... Tony is an important asset to our board in the fire protection district. We feel it’s important that Tony be reappointed as a trustee, and we’d like to appreciate your consideration at this time.”
Board members Robert Ellington-Snipes and Janis Peters also spoke in support of Brunello to retain his seat.
“I’m going to support Gene Rademacher,” Peters said. “He’s a trustee on the board, he’s worked with Tony Brunello, and I just trust his opinion.”
Board member Colton Ekhoff, whose District 2 covers Grant Park, said it was time to make a change.
“Grant Park Fire has seen better days, and, like every organization, there’s been ups and downs,” he said. “Today, I’m asking you to help right the ship and help turn around Grant Park Fire. The district has gone through five fire chiefs over the last year and has had staffing issues and accountability, transparency and public trust issues as well.
“I have much respect for Grant Park Fire and all the first responders and those that serve on the Board of Trustees out there, but it’s time to have someone new on this board and give a new set of eyes to help turn around this fire district.”
Pahl’s appointment was also unanimously recommended by the County Board’s Executive Committee.
“Mr. Pahl has the experience, governmental knowledge and, most importantly, Mr. Pahl cares about his community and wants to be a part of the positive change in that district,” Ekhoff said.
The Board voted 20-4 in favor of Pahl’s appointment as the trustee.
TURNOVER AT GRANT PARK FIRE
In July of 2021, Matt Shronts, who was named fire chief in 2020 after 19 years with the Grant Park Fire Protection District, resigned. The district declined to give a reason for the resignation, deferring to the inability to discuss personnel matters per the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Later, a former paramedic-EMT for the Grant Park district contacted the Daily Journal following published reports of Shronts’ resignation. As a possible victim, she wasn’t identified. The Journal, however, verified who she was and the actions she says she had taken.
Those actions include addressing the district trustees at their April 21, 2021 meeting and filing a claim with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The woman said she told the trustees during an executive session she had been sexually harassed by Shronts from September 2019 until she left the department in December 2020. She had worked for the department since January 2019.
After an independent investigation by the law firm Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hasenbaig and Castaldo, Shronts was given the opportunity to resign or be terminated as chief, according to documentation the woman provided that was given to her from the law firm.
