As a result of the Blue Gala held on March 25, each of the nine police departments in Kankakee County now have $1,425 more on hand.

“The different departments are using the money for different things; we’re looking to hearing how they all used it,” said Peggy Sue Munday, who chaired the gala put on by We The People of Kankakee County.

This week — after all donations were deposited and auctions were completed — Munday has been stopping by each of the departments to present the checks. A total of $12,825 was raised for the nine departments.

