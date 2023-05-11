Peggy Sue Munday presents a check for $1,425 to Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps. As part of the Blue Gala fundraiser, each of the nine area police departments will receive a check for the same amount.
Sydney and Tyler Bailey, Bradley Police sergeant, left, and Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, right, pose for a photo with Miss Illinois Monica Jones, middle, during the Blue Gala fundraiser on March 25.
Peggy Sue Munday presents a check for $1,425 to Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps. As part of the Blue Gala fundraiser, each of the nine area police departments will receive a check for the same amount.
Photo provided/Peggy Sue Munday
Sydney and Tyler Bailey, Bradley Police sergeant, left, and Lyn Stua, wife of fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, right, pose for a photo with Miss Illinois Monica Jones, middle, during the Blue Gala fundraiser on March 25.
As a result of the Blue Gala held on March 25, each of the nine police departments in Kankakee County now have $1,425 more on hand.
“The different departments are using the money for different things; we’re looking to hearing how they all used it,” said Peggy Sue Munday, who chaired the gala put on by We The People of Kankakee County.
This week — after all donations were deposited and auctions were completed — Munday has been stopping by each of the departments to present the checks. A total of $12,825 was raised for the nine departments.
“As I’m even delivering these checks, the departments are saying, ‘Oh, what a beautiful event. This is so great,’” she said, noting she was pleased with how the event turned out.
So pleased, in fact, that plans already are underway for a Red Gala in 2024 that will benefit area fire departments.
“The community was so supportive, we’re just thrilled with it,” Munday said.
The gala was held at Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley and featured a silent auction and raffles, as well as entertainment from High Society Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.