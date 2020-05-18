Daily Journal staff report
The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals donate blood that will help patients experiencing health crises during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation but blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected, according to a press release. Blood donations ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.
As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who donated blood or platelets through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Upcoming blood drives includes:
Milford: 1 to 6 p.m. May 26 at the fire station, 301 S. Chicago
Bourbonnais: Noon to 6 p.m. May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11 at The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!