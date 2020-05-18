Weather Alert

...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON AFFECTING GRUNDY...KANKAKEE AND WILL COUNTIES THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WEATHER.GOV/CHICAGO. && ...OBSERVED FLOODING INCREASED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY... ...FORECAST FLOODING INCREASED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER NEAR WILMINGTON, OR FROM CONFLUENCE WITH IROQUOIS RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO CONFLUENCE WITH THE ILLINOIS RIVER. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 145 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 8.4 FEET THIS MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 9.0 FEET...STRUCTURES THREATENED ALONG WATER STREET NEAR JEFFERS PARK IN KANKAKEE. RESIDENCES THREATENED NEAR THE CONFLUENCE OF THE KANKAKEE AND IROQUOIS RIVERS IN AROMA PARK. &&