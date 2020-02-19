KANKAKEE — Some past trailblazers and some current were honored by the Kankakee City Council for the advancements African Americans have made not only in Kankakee, but statewide and nationally as well.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, in observance of Black History Month, 10 individuals were honored with certificates. The honorees ranged from the first black deputy chief on the Kankakee Police Department, to longtime minority business owners, and to the nation’s first black president.
“You don’t have to look in books for history,” said Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, the city’s first African-American mayor.
The mayor said it can be difficult for young people to understand the role they can play in shaping Kankakee or Illinois or the country, without seeing others like them ascending to prominent roles locally and even nationally.
Among those honored were:
• Henry Duval, posthumously: Duval became a member of the Kankakee Police Department in June 1962. He was the third African American on the force. He became the first to become a sergeant when he was promoted in 1966. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1968. He served as deputy chief from 1985 until his retirement in 1992.
• Arthur Lax: Lax came to Kankakee in August 1989 and in June 1990, opened the Lax Mortuary at 187 S. Greenwood Ave. Lax also has been a member of the Kankakee Planning Board.
• Ernest King: King, who served 29 years on the Kankakee Fire Department, was the first black assistant chief when he was promoted in March 2005. King also was the first African American firefighter in Kankakee to hold the rank of captain. He retired from the department in June 2010.
• John and Letha Malone: The Malones, who came to Kankakee in the 1950s from Mississippi, owned and operated Malone Laundromat on North Hobbie Avenue for 40 years. They also opened the Convenient Food Mart along East Court Street in Kankakee.
• Imani Drew: The former prosecutor with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office, Drew became the first black woman to serve as Kankakee County Circuit Court judge when she was appointed to the bench in July 2016.
• Kent Wade: Wade, a Kankakee Public Library employee from 2005 to 2017, became the first black vice president of the Kankakee Public Library Board when he took that post on the nine-member board in July 2019. Wade had been a board member since 2018.
• Chasity Wells-Armstrong: Wells-Armstrong became the first black mayor of Kankakee when she was elected in April 2017. She was nominated for the honor by her staff.
• Juliana Stratton: Stratton is the state’s first black lieutenant governor.
• Former President Barack Obama: Serving two terms from 2009 to 2017, Obama was the first black president of the United States.
