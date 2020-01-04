Editor's note: Names have been abbreviated in this report to protect the identity of those interviewed.
Though purchasing recreational marijuana became legal on Jan. 1, some local pot smokers say they don’t plan on ditching their weed dealers any time soon.
While some residents look forward to purchasing marijuana legally, they are concerned about the cost and potential ramifications of consuming legal weed. Local law enforcement officials also don’t believe the black market for marijuana will change.
“It’s a wait-and-see moment, but I don’t know if people are going to pay for cannabis that is taxed,” said Chris Koerner, director of the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. “Most of the cannabis we are seeing right now is high-grade medical cannabis that is being imported from states that have legalized it, like California, Colorado and Michigan. I don’t think that is going to change.”
Marijuana experts predict illegal sales will outpace legal sales until more dispensaries open. Simply put, the demand for legal recreational marijuana exceeds the current supply, which could result in higher prices.
Kankakee County currently does not have a recreational marijuana dispensary, though Kankakee and Bradley have approved legislation should a dispensary want to set up shop in the area.
However, if the price of legal marijuana isn’t close to what their dealers are charging, some residents who spoke to the Daily Journal say don’t see the point of going the legal route.
Illinois will charge a 10 percent tax on marijuana with a THC level at or below 35 percent. It will charge a 25 percent tax on marijuana with a THC level above 35 percent, and impose a 20 percent tax on marijuana-infused products.
That doesn’t appeal to Ashton, a 30-year-old woman from Grant Park, who started smoking pot recreationally five years ago as an alternative to her anxiety medication.
Ashton recently purchased her preferred vaping cartridge while vacationing in California. She says she smokes marijuana two or three times per week to help her sleep. The $40 cartridge typically lasts four or five months.
While the thought of purchasing marijuana legally is comforting, to Ashton that comfort has a budget.
“I’m going to wait to buy marijuana from a dispensary because the prices are going to be astronomical,” Ashton said. “There isn’t enough of it right now, and I buy a specific cartridge. If I’m paying $10 to $12 of taxes, that doesn’t make sense to me. I’ll just purchase it out in Colorado during a vacation.”
Other area residents are skeptical about the state’s motive for legalizing recreational marijuana.
Edward, a 32-year-old man from Manteno, started smoking marijuana 14 years ago. He has smoked pot to help him cope with anxiety and depression.
“I use it because it’s non-habit forming in that I can use it sometimes and go weeks or months without using it,” Edward said.
Edward has purchased recreational marijuana legally in other states. He said he is willing to pay slightly more to purchase it legally in Illinois, but he is unsure of the state’s intentions to tax marijuana.
“I would give a dispensary a shot if one came here and see if I like it,” Edgar said. “I’m alright with paying reasonable taxes."
