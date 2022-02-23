...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...
East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and
DuPage Counties.
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 1200 AM CST late tonight.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 5.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.