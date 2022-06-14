...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
107.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KANKAKEE — The Black Pages of Kankakee County, the City of Kankakee's Economic and Community Development Agency and the Kankakee Public Library are partnering to host the first conference aimed at developing Black-owned businesses.
Black on Track: Black Business Conference is open to the public and will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library.
The public event is for Black business owners and their supporters.
Conference attendees will have the opportunity to network with other businesses and business support service providers. In addition, business support services will have booths for sharing information and hosting breakout information sessions throughout the conference.
Business support services and speakers will include:
• Empowered 2 Enlighten, JaHana Holloway
• State Farm Insurance, Vince Clark
• Up Next Credit Services, Brianna Brown
• HustleHer and Legit Trappin owner Portia Mittons
• South Schuyler Counseling, William Lacy
• Midland States Bank
• Allies for Community Business
"The intent and purpose of this event is to provide representation, resources and tools to Black-owned businesses. This is necessary for business growth and establishing a healthy business foundation which helps our community as a whole," said Courtney Wade, founder of The Black Pages of Kankakee County.
